🌱 Expandable Sidebar for EasyWerkstatt

Flo Steinle for whitespace
🌱 Expandable Sidebar for EasyWerkstatt design system development tool webdesign modals web app app dashboard ui ux
Hey guys! 👋

Here's an exploration for the sidebar design we've made for EasyWerkstatt. 💡

We think that it's always good to give users the opportunity to change elements within an app. So we decided to give the user the option to collapse the sidebar whenever he wants to. It's perfect for smaller screens and the user wants to have more focus on the important things. 👆

If you’re looking for a strong partner to design and develop your web/mobile application or website feel free to write us: hey@whitespace.cc
We’re always open for new projects and great companies to work with!

Services we provide:
- User Experience Design
- User Interface Design
- Prototyping & Testing
- UX Research
- Interaction Design
- Website Design
- High Converting Landingpages
- Frontend/Backend Development
- Wordpress, Webflow, Shopify, Craft CMS and more
- SEO

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
