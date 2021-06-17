🌱 Expandable Sidebar for EasyWerkstatt

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey guys! 👋
Here's an exploration for the sidebar design we've made for EasyWerkstatt. 💡
We think that it's always good to give users the opportunity to change elements within an app. So we decided to give the user the option to collapse the sidebar whenever he wants to. It's perfect for smaller screens and the user wants to have more focus on the important things. 👆
