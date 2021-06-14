Aditi

Daily Ui Challenge #007 # Settings

Aditi
Aditi
  • Save
Daily Ui Challenge #007 # Settings graphic design ui figma dailyui uiux design ux
Download color palette

Hey Dribblers,
I am learning Ui design and I really liked this shot by Widya Lestari @Widya Lestari
https://dribbble.com/shots/5753045-Daily-UI-007-Settings
I tried to replicate it.
Hope you like it 😀

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Aditi
Aditi

More by Aditi

View profile
    • Like