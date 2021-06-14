Kseniya Markevich

Kseniya Markevich
Kseniya Markevich
Bartasha training | Website sport fitness cart personal account branding website web design ux ui
The website was created for a female fitness blogger who has developed programs for her courses. The site has a personal account, where, when purchasing a course, the user has access to training, recipes, and practical advice.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Kseniya Markevich
Kseniya Markevich

