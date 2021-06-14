Harrisun

Daily UI 002 : Credit Card Checkout

Harrisun
Harrisun
  • Save
Daily UI 002 : Credit Card Checkout dailyui 002 pastels payment check out ui design illustration dailyuichallenge colors app
Download color palette

Hey Dribblers!
Daily UI Challenge : Day 002
This is a good exercise and will be posting the remaining 98.
Theme : Credit Card Checkout.
Look forward for your feedbacks and hope you like it!

Harrisun
Harrisun

More by Harrisun

View profile
    • Like