Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
dog kennel logo. it is designed for a male audience. both pedigree and non-pedigree dogs are kept in the kennel. a dog was added to the logo, which was inserted for the development of the logo