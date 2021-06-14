Nerdfox

Free Landing page for Figma Dash Stroke Bug Art

illustration flat branding design typography minimal clean landing landing page
Free download https://www.figma.com/community/file/985124698582664664
A trick that helps you to create stunning experimental art for creative projects. 30 free sample figures and 4 free landing page usage samples included.

