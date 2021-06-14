Sid Binks

UAHU Video

Sid Binks
Sid Binks
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

This video was created for the annual UAHU Sales Conference. The video was intended to promote the value of Dental Select to Brokers. My role was to design, storyboard and do the icon and initial design work. Shout out to Media Grabbers for the animation.

Check out the full video here: https://vimeo.com/543223070

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Sid Binks
Sid Binks
Welcome to my design portfolio.
Hire Me

More by Sid Binks

View profile
    • Like