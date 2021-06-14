TravelTrivia | Quiz

It’s an iOS trivia game where you answer fun questions about traveling and tourism. It has ten difficulty levels, two types of questions, hints, and additional lives to continue if you fail a level.

Because we were testing the idea of this type of game, we developed TravelTrivia as an MVP (minimum viable product) using a simple interface. A new user first sees a dashboard that displays all the game levels. They start at the first level and then go through the later ones. There are two types of questions: multiple choice and fill-in-the-blank ones that use drag-and-drop mechanics.

Even if we can’t travel much these days, we still can learn more about interesting places around the world. TravelTrivia makes this easy with its fun and engaging quizzes.

