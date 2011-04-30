Sawyer Hollenshead

This Gap.

Sawyer Hollenshead
Sawyer Hollenshead
  • Save
This Gap. poster quote futura
Download color palette

Stumbled upon this quote last night and had to make a poster for it. Check out a full shot here: http://flic.kr/p/9DdXoH

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Sawyer Hollenshead
Sawyer Hollenshead

More by Sawyer Hollenshead

View profile
    • Like