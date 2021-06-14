Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Site concept about alcoholic products

Site concept about alcoholic products
This is a concept for a website about alcoholic products, their characteristics, types, history, ets. Such a mini-encyclopedia on alcoholic topics. Plus a section with cocktail recipes.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
