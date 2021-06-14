Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Greeny" App Concept UI - Screens #1,2 by me @syntapps

"Greeny" App Concept UI - Screens #1,2 by me @syntapps design ios design android design mobile prototype design wireframe mobile design weed weed app app screens adobexd appdesigner appdesign ux uiux appui appconcept
- Created in AdobeXD with images from Freepik and Flaticon, Material.io'
- Author name: Binyamin Robbins - made by my App Development and Design brand "SyntApps"
-See more design and android dev.
Intagram - @syntapps
Google Play search bar - "pub:SyntApps"

