Demontarius Tolbert

H&M Information Architecture Case Study

Demontarius Tolbert
Demontarius Tolbert
  • Save
H&M Information Architecture Case Study
Download color palette

This project explores my redesign into H&M's information architecture for their website. This redesign tackles 3 key issues I found during my user research: clutter, repetition, and ambiguity.

You can see the entirety of this project by visiting: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121443421/H-M-Information-Architecture-Case-Study

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Demontarius Tolbert
Demontarius Tolbert

More by Demontarius Tolbert

View profile
    • Like