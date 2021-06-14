Trending designs to inspire you
This project explores my redesign into H&M's information architecture for their website. This redesign tackles 3 key issues I found during my user research: clutter, repetition, and ambiguity.
You can see the entirety of this project by visiting: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121443421/H-M-Information-Architecture-Case-Study