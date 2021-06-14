IFSSA x MetaLab

Sharing more of the intake tool we designed to make social workers' lives a little bit easier.

IFSSA (Islamic Family & Social Services Association) serves 5,000+ people/month with a halal food bank, family violence counseling, youth programs, refugee support, and much more.

Their goal was to move away from their rigid and hyper-personal intake questionnaire, that left clients feeling more interrogated than welcomed, and transition to a more refreshed, conversational process of getting to know new clients.

This new approach helps staff identify how to best support the long-term goals for every client, while putting the client's emotional well-being first.

We wanted the app to feel like the lifestyle apps you may have on your home screen—rather than a typical government experience—so we leaned on illustrations to make it feel friendly and approachable.

If this was a typical MetaLab project, we would have loved to create a custom illustration set, but we had limited time. We felt we could add the most value focusing on the overall experience and providing IFSSA resources that fit their needs.

All of the illustrations are from Canny. It’s a great low cost resource for those in a pinch!

Shoutout to the team: @Samantha Slinn, @Hanson Wu

MetaLab is still accepting applications for our DEI community investment fund. If you know of a BIPOC led organization in need of product support, let's chat.