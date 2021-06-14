Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Konstantin Stupak

Logo of Kemeri Park Hotel

Konstantin Stupak
Konstantin Stupak
  • Save
Logo of Kemeri Park Hotel vector minimal graphic design design branding logo
Download color palette

Thanks for watching!
Do you want stylish modern logo and corporate identity for your business?
Write me to discuss the terms of cooperation!

Email: kstupak@gmail.com
Telegram: t.me/kstupak

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Konstantin Stupak
Konstantin Stupak

More by Konstantin Stupak

View profile
    • Like