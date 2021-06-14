Catharine Lomba

Social Media Redesign

The @todomundotemumahistoria project aims to connect people through their stories. A communication channel that through Instagram and podcasts, give VOICE for all people to share their stories and inspire each other.

At first the page didn’t have a structured identity. It was in an initial fase, so each art appeared in a different way.

We came to create an identity for the page, that was connected with the main focus of it and its contents.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
