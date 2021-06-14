Getoken - Crypto exchange platform Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, everyone!
Here’s my new shot for “Getoken” Landing Page.
This is a platform for trading cryptos.
Full UX case study here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121487463/Getoken-Cryptocurrency-Exchange-UI-UX-Case-Study
Press "L" on your keyboard for like 😍
Hope you like it and don't forget to let me know your thoughts in the comments.
Thanks!