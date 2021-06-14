Johann Clein

Mobile POS UI Design

design ui illustration mobile app experience mobile app design user interface app design user interface design user experience ux
I was able to get an opportunity to design a simple POS system app for a mobile app called XPOS. The goal of the app was to help small businesses locally on a large scale.

The concept of the design is simple yet intuitive, straightforward and hopefully user-friendly. With choosing the right dark mode design, it enables the user to focus more on their selling points. They'll also love the color customizations too!

