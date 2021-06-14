Emmanuel Wisdom

FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS 🎯

Emmanuel Wisdom
Emmanuel Wisdom
  • Save
FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS 🎯 illustration dreams design handlettering lettering graphicdesign art type dribbble
Download color palette

“Dreams are the result of a million #choices, a billion failures, and a few successes” - Jared Leto

Learn to understand your dreams as acts rather than fantasies. How do you get from point A to point B?

It’s simple, follow you intuitions and keep your eyes on your intentions. Trust your light, they will show you your way. 🕯

Emmanuel Wisdom
Emmanuel Wisdom

More by Emmanuel Wisdom

View profile
    • Like