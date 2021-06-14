Amogh Srivastava

Glassmorphism Experiments

Glassmorphism Experiments illustration app figma experiments mobile cards glassmorphism design modern ui
Just some experimentation with glass like materials on Figma.
More coming soon ⚡️

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
