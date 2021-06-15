Nike mobile app news concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey friends!
I am a huge fan of Nike culture. Yes, I got it correct. Nike it’s a culture; it’s not just a sports brand. This shot was inspired by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis “Wing$” and I realized that people are following the Nike updates because of the addiction; I am also addicted to it. I own more than 15 pairs of all kinds of shoes. ANd I am sure that’s it’s just a beginning. You know that there are some collections which can cost up to 1 million. Do you know another mass-market brand like this?
Have I ever seen more beautiful shoes? Yes. Have I ever where more comfortable shoes? Yes. But all in once? — Nope. Only Nike. If you ask me what moves me? Simple phrase - Just do it.
Would you follow such feed as I am showing here as a concept?
Design — Figma
************
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
************
Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates