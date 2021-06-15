Taras Migulko

Nike mobile app news concept

I am a huge fan of Nike culture. Yes, I got it correct. Nike it’s a culture; it’s not just a sports brand. This shot was inspired by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis “Wing$” and I realized that people are following the Nike updates because of the addiction; I am also addicted to it. I own more than 15 pairs of all kinds of shoes. ANd I am sure that’s it’s just a beginning. You know that there are some collections which can cost up to 1 million. Do you know another mass-market brand like this?
Have I ever seen more beautiful shoes? Yes. Have I ever where more comfortable shoes? Yes. But all in once? — Nope. Only Nike. If you ask me what moves me? Simple phrase - Just do it.

Would you follow such feed as I am showing here as a concept?

Design — Figma

