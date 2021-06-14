Wow-How Studio

Mark Zuckerberg`s Birthday Animation

Wow-How Studio
Wow-How Studio
  • Save
Mark Zuckerberg`s Birthday Animation characterdevelopment characterdesign motion design aftereffects illustration 2danimation
Download color palette

Our WOW team created fancy animation for great man Mark Zuckerberg🥳

Wow-How Studio
Wow-How Studio

More by Wow-How Studio

View profile
    • Like