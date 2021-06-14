Rekhchand Sahu

Hero section exploration

Rekhchand Sahu
Rekhchand Sahu
Hire Me
  • Save
Hero section exploration recruitment firm recruitment specialist job portal tech recuitment landing page design hero section clean layout website web design ui ux ui design
Download color palette

Hero section exploration for Martinsen Mayer website. Martinsen Mayer is a boutique technology recruitment firm with a global network.  They specialise in helping venture-backed orginisations scale their teams.

Make sure to check out the rest of the project here. Stay tuned to see more!

Rekhchand Sahu
Rekhchand Sahu
UX/UI designer & UI developer, Check out my portfolio 😀👇🏻
Hire Me

More by Rekhchand Sahu

View profile
    • Like