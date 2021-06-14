Zorro themed slot symbols animation

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Animated high symbols of the slot game shimmer with silvery sparks.
This glow is like the reflection of the stars in a dark river. In addition, the characters come to life and show their character.
See how flirtatious the girl fanns. And how confident the rider is in his actions! Even a mask cannot hide his determination.
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
