Gio Vasadze
Holy Motors

Container

Gio Vasadze
Holy Motors
Gio Vasadze for Holy Motors
Container animation branding icon design icons icon symbol logo brand identity blue red container shopping space shopping shop
Out of nothing, we turned a 2’300 m2 shopping space into one giant Container. Starting with the simple name, we wanted to build an atmosphere of constant discovery through symbols and materials usually linked with international trade, docks, and shipping.

Holy Motors
Holy Motors
