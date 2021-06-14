Telco Corporate Website with Online Shopping Capabilities

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbble,
Check out this recent shot for our client Azercell, the biggest mobile communications & telecom leader in Azerbaijan. On this page of the corporate website, users can compare all the options, choose and buy the mobile device in a few clicks.
Feel free to drop any feedbacks 🙌
The full case is live on Behance
Let’s talk about your project – nullgr.com