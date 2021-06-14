Jelena Milutinovic

Management tool sidebar navigation users team meeting timeline web app design project management task tool management calendar
Hi Dribbble! 👋
This is my first shot here.

Here is my exploration of task management tool showing a calendar view of the task delegation.

The shot shows tasks and their length between the team members on the daily timeline. Tasks are highlighted with bright, pastel colors, so that projects and tasks are easy to find, while background kept neutral, shown within person's working hours.

I will be sharing more of this project soon.

