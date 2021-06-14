Faza Dzikrulloh

Sepatu Compass - Landing Page ( Redesign )

I explored making a Landing Page Design for a local shoe brand from Indonesia, namely Sepatu Compass. These shoes are currently very popular and difficult to get because they are made in limited quantities, therefore I thought of making an application that aims to make it easier for compass shoe enthusiasts to get the shoes they want.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
