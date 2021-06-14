Sepatu Compass - Landing Page ( Redesign )

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Everyone ✨
I explored making a Landing Page Design for a local shoe brand from Indonesia, namely Sepatu Compass. These shoes are currently very popular and difficult to get because they are made in limited quantities, therefore I thought of making an application that aims to make it easier for compass shoe enthusiasts to get the shoes they want.
What do you think? write in the comments column yes..
