More than Meets the Eye - BBC Science Focus

I made this illustration for the latest issue of BBC Science Focus Magazine for the Aleks Krotoski column talking about a time in the 80s where everyone held each other's hands in the charity stunt Hands across America in an attempt to bring awareness to hunger and homelessness in rich countries like the US.

One thing to come from this event was HandsNet a simple but early attempt at a social network which is still in operation to charities to this day.