Mffais - Mobile application

Hello,

We were approached with a prototype for an app helping US citizens take control of their finances. The target group was users struggling with keeping a positive cash flow. After re-assessing the users’ needs, we’ve organized and redesigned the app with a focus on timely and positive communication.

Thank you, Cinnamon designers!

▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀

Who makes Cinnamon agency?

60+ highly skilled and easy-going professionals who relentlessly spring up customer-centric digital solutions. Designers, developers, PMs, and QAs make sure the entire lifecycle of your product runs smoothly and, ultimately, boosts the profit for your business.

Check us out at https://cinnamon.agency/

and

Clutch: https://clutch.co/profile/cinnamon-agency

_____

We are available for new projects, reach us out:

💬 Email: hello@cinnamon.agency