Mffais - Mobile application

Hello,

We were approached with a prototype for an app helping US citizens take control of their finances. The target group was users struggling with keeping a positive cash flow. After re-assessing the users’ needs, we’ve organized and redesigned the app with a focus on timely and positive communication.

Thank you, Cinnamon designers!

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
