Mffais - Mobile application

We were approached with a prototype for an app helping US citizens take control of their finances. The target group was users struggling with keeping a positive cash flow. After re-assessing the users’ needs, we’ve organized and redesigned the app with a focus on timely and positive communication.
60+ highly skilled and easy-going professionals who relentlessly spring up customer-centric digital solutions. Designers, developers, PMs, and QAs make sure the entire lifecycle of your product runs smoothly and, ultimately, boosts the profit for your business.
