Natalia Sttrazzeri

Day 014 - Countdown Timer / 100 Days of UI

Natalia Sttrazzeri
Natalia Sttrazzeri
  • Save
Day 014 - Countdown Timer / 100 Days of UI ux ui concert countdown prog countdown
Download color palette

"Design a Countdown Timer. Is it for an app? An interface for an oven? A sport related countdown? A launch countdown for NASA?"

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Natalia Sttrazzeri
Natalia Sttrazzeri

More by Natalia Sttrazzeri

View profile
    • Like