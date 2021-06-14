Benjamin Oberemok

Silcrow exploration

Benjamin Oberemok
Benjamin Oberemok
Hire Me
  • Save
Silcrow exploration research exploration ui unfold unicode icon typographical character legal code branding typography symbol law silcrow
Silcrow exploration research exploration ui unfold unicode icon typographical character legal code branding typography symbol law silcrow
Silcrow exploration research exploration ui unfold unicode icon typographical character legal code branding typography symbol law silcrow
Silcrow exploration research exploration ui unfold unicode icon typographical character legal code branding typography symbol law silcrow
Download color palette
  1. Layout1.png
  2. Layout2.png
  3. Layout3.png
  4. Layout4.png

Silcrow exploration for recent project
-
Follow us on Behance | Instagram | YouTube
More about us on unfold.co

Benjamin Oberemok
Benjamin Oberemok
Designer for Unfold. Open to new challenges
Hire Me

More by Benjamin Oberemok

View profile
    • Like