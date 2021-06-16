Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pixel True

Choose your favorite avatar!

Pixel True
Pixel True
Hire Me
  • Save
Choose your favorite avatar! face png vector custom illustration illustration character avatar personality free illustration
Choose your favorite avatar! face png vector custom illustration illustration character avatar personality free illustration
Choose your favorite avatar! face png vector custom illustration illustration character avatar personality free illustration
Download color palette
  1. Detail Image 02.png
  2. Detail Image 05.png
  3. Detail Image 03.png

We've created 40 exciting diverse avatars that can be used to supercharge your projects. Use it for mobile apps, newsletters and for empty states for free without attribution!

See the live preview here: https://www.pixeltrue.com/illustrations/personality-pack

___
Pixel True can help you create a high-quality custom design without breaking the bank. If you would like to collaborate with us, email us directly at andy@pixeltrue.com.

For more inspiration, follow us on
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pixeltruedesigns
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/pixeltrue.designs/

Check out more of our FREE Illustration packs at https://www.pixeltrue.com/free-illustrations

Check out more of our PREMIUM Illustration packs at https://www.pixeltrue.com/packs

Pixel True
Pixel True
A full-service design agency - affordable yet awesome!
Hire Me

More by Pixel True

View profile
    • Like