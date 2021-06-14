Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Natalia Sttrazzeri

Day 011 - Flash Message (Error/Success) / 100 Days of UI

Natalia Sttrazzeri
Natalia Sttrazzeri
  • Save
Day 011 - Flash Message (Error/Success) / 100 Days of UI ui ux app error message success message flash message
Download color palette

"Design a Flash Message with both the outcome for an error and success. Is it for a sign up form? A download/upload message?"

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Natalia Sttrazzeri
Natalia Sttrazzeri

More by Natalia Sttrazzeri

View profile
    • Like