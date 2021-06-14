Dark theme minimalistic, clean webdesign landingpage Black UI

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A L E X A N D E R . B I T A R
Alexander Bitar History is an internationally acclaimed dealer of high-end and rare original historical objects.
I helped Alexander Bitar create a website that could represent his brand and showcase his products online in an exclusive manner.
The challenge in this project was to display the unique product in a framework that was reliable and added weight to the product but at the same time insping for the visitor. I wanted to create a smooth experience to discover Alexander Bitar. We added animations, fast loading time, custom coursor, and hover effects that create that seamless experience.
What are your thoughts?
↳ www.alexanderbitarhistory.com