Dark theme minimalistic, clean webdesign landingpage Black UI

A L E X A N D E R . B I T A R

Alexander Bitar History is an internationally acclaimed dealer of high-end and rare original historical objects.

I helped Alexander Bitar create a website that could represent his brand and showcase his products online in an exclusive manner.

The challenge in this project was to display the unique product in a framework that was reliable and added weight to the product but at the same time insping for the visitor. I wanted to create a smooth experience to discover Alexander Bitar. We added animations, fast loading time, custom coursor, and hover effects that create that seamless experience.

What are your thoughts?

↳ www.alexanderbitarhistory.com