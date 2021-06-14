Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dark theme minimalistic, clean webdesign landingpage Black UI

Dark theme minimalistic, clean webdesign landingpage Black UI black design minimal landing page design website webdesign minimalistic landingpage landing
  1. Frame 8.jpg
  2. image 24.jpg
  3. Liss Mockup V2 19MB 4.3.mp4
  4. Alexander Bitar - Coursor V1 4.3.mp4

A L E X A N D E R . B I T A R

Alexander Bitar History is an internationally acclaimed dealer of high-end and rare original historical objects.

I helped Alexander Bitar create a website that could represent his brand and showcase his products online in an exclusive manner.

The challenge in this project was to display the unique product in a framework that was reliable and added weight to the product but at the same time insping for the visitor. I wanted to create a smooth experience to discover Alexander Bitar. We added animations, fast loading time, custom coursor, and hover effects that create that seamless experience.

What are your thoughts?
www.alexanderbitarhistory.com

    • Like