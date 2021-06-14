Slotopaint

Paytable Design for African themed slot

In the center of the screen with the paytable is a character - an aboriginal in a bright mask.

He reminds that the action takes place in Africa - a world full of mysteries. Symbols are located around the perimeter of the screen.

The number of points for it in each winning combination is indicated on the side next to each symbol. The symbols are shown in square boxes. Each of them seems to be carved in stone.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/mystical-hammer/

