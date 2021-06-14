Paytable Design for African themed slot

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In the center of the screen with the paytable is a character - an aboriginal in a bright mask.
⠀
He reminds that the action takes place in Africa - a world full of mysteries. Symbols are located around the perimeter of the screen.
The number of points for it in each winning combination is indicated on the side next to each symbol. The symbols are shown in square boxes. Each of them seems to be carved in stone.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/mystical-hammer/
↓ Follow us at ↓
Instagram | Behance | Artstation
#paytable #paytabledesign #slotpaytable #paytableart #savannah #savannahthemed #africa #africanslot #africanthemed #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines