Day 008 - 404 Page / 100 Days of UI

Day 008 - 404 Page / 100 Days of UI design error error 404 error message
Design Hint: Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not evertyhing can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and asthetically pleasing.(It's up to you!)

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
