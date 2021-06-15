Meditation APP 🧘🏽‍♂️ concept

Hello Dribbbler 👋

There are times when you need to meet a deadline, present your work or sell your skills - those times can be stressful. I was trying some breathing exercises lately to calm myself in such situations.

While most of the available apps are simple to use, they lack this mindful sensation in their design - so I created my own concept. It also gave me an excuse to work more with gradients 🍯

Hope you’ll like it! 💝

