Meditation APP 🧘🏽‍♂️ concept

There are times when you need to meet a deadline, present your work or sell your skills - those times can be stressful. I was trying some breathing exercises lately to calm myself in such situations.
While most of the available apps are simple to use, they lack this mindful sensation in their design - so I created my own concept. It also gave me an excuse to work more with gradients 🍯
Hope you’ll like it! 💝
