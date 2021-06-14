Enabled

Sticky Mobile - Bootstrap based Food Web App Template

Enabled
Enabled
  • Save
Sticky Mobile - Bootstrap based Food Web App Template card layout footer menu design envato item restaurant website grocery app dailyui pwa mobile kit product page mobile site template ux app ui restaurant app design ui android ios mobile food food app
Download color palette

Sticky for Food! 🥑 👉 https://1.envato.market/e4Rn7z
Sticky comes with two packs for Food: Grocery Pack & Restaurant Pack. Which one do you like more? 🤔 Tell us in the comments!

Enabled
Enabled

More by Enabled

View profile
    • Like