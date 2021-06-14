Kuncoro Yusuf

Illustration for product design

Kuncoro Yusuf
Kuncoro Yusuf
  • Save
Illustration for product design branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation logo design clothing design art illustrator illustration brand design artwork artist
Download color palette

Illustrations that are made specifically for certain products and have their own value by displaying something different, the highest quality products and illustrations as unique branding.

Please hire me through this link.
https://www.fiverr.com/s2/4a0c9ef13b

Mockup.
Mockup psd created by pmvchamara - www.freepik.com

Kuncoro Yusuf
Kuncoro Yusuf

More by Kuncoro Yusuf

View profile
    • Like