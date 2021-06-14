Sinead Tones Designs

Eat Fruit & Be Healthy!

Sinead Tones Designs
Sinead Tones Designs
  • Save
Eat Fruit & Be Healthy! illustration art digital illustration graphic design
Download color palette

This is an advertisement promoting healthy eating and it's aimed at children. I designed it all myself and considered the use of colour. Bright colours work well.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Sinead Tones Designs
Sinead Tones Designs
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sinead Tones Designs

View profile
    • Like