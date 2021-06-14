Mo Saeedi

On-demand video streaming control panel

Mo Saeedi
Mo Saeedi
Hire Me
  • Save
On-demand video streaming control panel web app console control panel web ux clean minimal ui design
On-demand video streaming control panel web app console control panel web ux clean minimal ui design
On-demand video streaming control panel web app console control panel web ux clean minimal ui design
Download color palette
  1. Control-panel.png
  2. art-3.png
  3. art2.png

Here is some shot from the control panel that I create for an on-demand video streaming platform.

Welcome to read more about the case study on my Portfolio.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Mo Saeedi
Mo Saeedi
Available for Freelance Web/App Design Projects 😎
Hire Me

More by Mo Saeedi

View profile
    • Like