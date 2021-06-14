Natalia Sttrazzeri

Day 004 - Calculator / 100 Days of UI

Natalia Sttrazzeri
Natalia Sttrazzeri
  • Save
Day 004 - Calculator / 100 Days of UI calculator ux
Download color palette

Design Hint: Design a calculator. Standard, scientific, or specialty calculator for something such as a mortgage? Is it for a phone, a tablet, a web app?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Natalia Sttrazzeri
Natalia Sttrazzeri

More by Natalia Sttrazzeri

View profile
    • Like