Andreas Pedersen

Out Of Office Goods - Print assets

Andreas Pedersen
Andreas Pedersen
  • Save
Out Of Office Goods - Print assets hangtag paper bag business card out of office goods spiral logotype brand identity system vintage clothing shop vintage clothing brand identity graphic design logo handlettering lettering type illustrator branding illustration typography
Download color palette

Variable print on business cards, recyclable paper bags and yellow hangtags - the print assets designed for vintage clothing shop Out Of Office Goods.

Andreas Pedersen
Andreas Pedersen

More by Andreas Pedersen

View profile
    • Like