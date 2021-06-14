Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ballet sketches

Ballet sketches vector art adobe black and whilte sketch sketches book illustration book fresco dancing ballet art illustration
  1. ballet 2-03.png
  2. ballet 1-02.png
  3. ballet 3-02.png
  4. ballet_d5-02.png
  5. ballet_d4-02.png

Here are some sketches (done in Fresco) of a book on ballet that I'm working on. Going for drama and motion! Will probably stick to a color palette of black and white with a few accent colors.

