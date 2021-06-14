Natalia Sttrazzeri

Day 002 - Credit Card Checkout / 100 Days of UI

Natalia Sttrazzeri
Natalia Sttrazzeri
  • Save
Day 002 - Credit Card Checkout / 100 Days of UI design form payment checkout ui ux
Download color palette

Design Hint: Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Natalia Sttrazzeri
Natalia Sttrazzeri

More by Natalia Sttrazzeri

View profile
    • Like