Minotaur

Minotaur horns abstract gaprhic picasso maze mythology minotaur bull character texture photoshop illustration
End of last year I was dreaming about Minotaur's in mazes a lot. Got a bit obsessed with bulls. Made this in between projects at Studio Muti.

