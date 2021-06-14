Zeenath

Daily Task Management App Landing Page Design

Daily Task Management App Landing Page Design ui figma uiux website design uidesign landingpages design
This is an App Landing Page Design for daily task management mobile app with elegant red gradient as a main color with minimal components.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
