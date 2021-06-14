Daily Task Management App Landing Page Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hii Dribblers!!!
This is an App Landing Page Design for daily task management mobile app with elegant red gradient as a main color with minimal components.
Hope you will like this!
Do you want to know more about this app??? then checkout my previous post.
Thanks for watching!!!
Do you have any project ideas???
Drop me a message at zeenath01998@gmail.com