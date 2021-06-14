🎗 Portray - Handmade Arts Logo Animation || Motion Graphics Design || Arafat F.

__

This logo Animation is for an art gallery which uses thread and nails to drawing portraits.

Custom Logo Animation For a Corporate Art gallery who does Professional & High Quality works.

__

✍✍_______

🌟 Want to get a logo animation?

Feel free to reach out: arafatfaisal.pro@gmail.com ✔