Day 001 - Sign Up / 100 Days of UI

Day 001 - Sign Up / 100 Days of UI design ux form
Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image. #DailyUI

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
