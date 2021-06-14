Irina Zubkova

Guala - recipe app

Guala - recipe app illustration ux ui design app
Hi Dribbble family! 👋

Meet Guala, UX/UI decision for exploring healthy recipes and calorie control. Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨
Design — Figma

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
